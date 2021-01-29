Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 9.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $93.06. 1,756,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,426,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,431,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

