Silverway (SLV) Market Capitalization Tops $3,759.63

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 74.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Silverway has traded 128.5% higher against the dollar. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Silverway has a market cap of $3,759.63 and $2,379.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01152016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00482948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008472 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

