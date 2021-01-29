Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $197.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.60 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $786.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

SFNC stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

