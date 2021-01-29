Simmons First National Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

