Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMSMY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

