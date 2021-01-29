SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0064

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $558,251.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars.

