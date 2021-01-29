SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.16 million and $1.15 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

