SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0770 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $66.48 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.