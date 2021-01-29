Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Trading Down 1.3%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 48,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 79,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

