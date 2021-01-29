Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 464.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.