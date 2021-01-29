SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Dividend of $0.34

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.17. 80,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

