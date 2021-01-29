Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)’s (SVKEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

