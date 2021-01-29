Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at 140166

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by 140166 from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. 140166’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $20.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.00. 139,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

