Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

