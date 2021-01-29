Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

