Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in January

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SLTTF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

