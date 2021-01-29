Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in January

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SLTTF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

