Small Love Potion Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $679,446.86 and $204,357.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.