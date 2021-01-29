Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in January

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMKG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
