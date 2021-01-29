Smart Money Group LLC Sells 5,052 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.45. 1,207,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.