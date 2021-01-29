SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $30.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $30.60 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $117.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.