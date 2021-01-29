SmartMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $490,201.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.