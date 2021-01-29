Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $801,116.38 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $801,116.38 and $97,160.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.