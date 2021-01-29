SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Steven B. Katzman Sells 400,000 Shares

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 243,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

