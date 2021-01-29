Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $6.73. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 343,976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

