Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $6.73. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 343,976 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.
In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.