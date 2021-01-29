Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,543.94

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,543.94 and traded as high as $1,653.50. Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) shares last traded at $1,613.00, with a volume of 1,887,779 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,779.13 ($23.24).

Get Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,562.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.