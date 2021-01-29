Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 13,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,224. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

