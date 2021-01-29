SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 257% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.