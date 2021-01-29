SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.85 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 118.9% higher against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $66.13 or 0.00198310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

