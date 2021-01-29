Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.95

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 698035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

