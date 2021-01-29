Social Send (SEND) Hits Market Cap of $704,556.24

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $704,556.24 and $1,708.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

