Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in January

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,685. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

