Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 4.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €33.28 ($39.15) and last traded at €34.60 ($40.71). Approximately 544,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.08 ($42.45).

SOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.55 ($45.35).

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.28 and its 200 day moving average is €37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.