SolarCoin (SLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $564.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $564.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.76 or 0.00387049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,172,935 coins and its circulating supply is 62,080,235 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

