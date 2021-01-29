SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.86 and last traded at $288.33. 1,379,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,559,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.77. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

