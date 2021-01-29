Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Up 1.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 4,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLSSF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

