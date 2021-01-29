Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski Sells 3,473 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $21,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 463,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

