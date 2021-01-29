Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells $21,238.26 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,238.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,098.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 463,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,175. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
