Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells $21,238.26 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,238.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,098.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 463,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,175. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

