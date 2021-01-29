Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s share price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.54 and last traded at $112.54. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

