Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

