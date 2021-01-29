Sora (XOR) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Sora has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Sora token can currently be bought for about $168.14 or 0.00484072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00175558 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002793 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Sora

Sora is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

Sora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

