Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.59% from the stock’s current price.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $12.23 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 36.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 312,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

