Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $127.48. 5,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,051. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.