Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,215. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

