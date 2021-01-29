Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.89. The stock had a trading volume of 83,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

