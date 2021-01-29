Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,186 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

