Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $343.50. 107,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

