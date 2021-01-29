Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 66,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 1,754,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.