Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,301. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.