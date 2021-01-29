Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

