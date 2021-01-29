South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $342.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

